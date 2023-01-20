Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI) Actor Sherlyn Chopra on Thursday said that whenever she had attempted to raise her voice against alleged sexual harassment, supporters of Rakhi Sawant, who was detained earlier in the day by Mumbai Police after the former complained that Sawant made inappropriate Videos and photos of her went viral, had tried to stifle her voice.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police said Sawant was brought to Amboil Police Station for further questioning.

"Whenever I raised my voice against sexual harassment, the supporters of Rakhi Sawant attempted to stifle my voice. Rakhi Sawant considers Sajid Khan and Raj Kundra as her brothers. What should we do? Should we remain silent?", Sherlyn Chopra said while talking to ANI.

"Rakhi Sawant spread misinformation and attempted to defame me by lying through her teeth before the media," Chopra claimed.

Rakhi Sawant's anticipatory bail application was rejected by a Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday, following which she was arrested on Thursday.

A feud between the two tinsel town celebrities, Sawant and another has been ongoing for some time now.

In November 2022, Rakhi Sawant and the other model filed FIRs against each other for using objectionable language, Police said earlier.

The Mumbai Police said that upon the complaint, an FIR was registered against Rakhi Sawant and advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt. (ANI)

