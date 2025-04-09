Shirdi (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): A total of Rs 4.26 crore has been collected by the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) during the Ram Navami Ustav, which was organised in Maharashtra's Shirdi from April 5 to 7, Bhimraj Darade, Deputy Chief Executive Office of the Trust said.

He said that more than 2.5 lakh devotees from around the world visited Shirdi and donated Rs 1.67 crore in cash.

"Ram Navami Utsav was organised from 5 to 7 April. During this time, people from across the world visited Shirdi. More than 2.5 lakh devotees visited here. A total of Rs 4.26 crore has been collected in donations from the devotees. Of Rs 4.26 crore, nearly Rs 1.67 crore has been donated in the form of cash," Darade told ANI.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited the Shri Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Seva Mandir in Agartala to offer prayers. The temple, located near Amtali Police Station at Baisnab Tilla, is managed by the Agartala Shri Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Seva Mandir Trust.

Numerous devotees attended the event to celebrate Lord Rama's birth. The Shri Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Seva Mandir is renowned for its charitable and educational initiatives, which focus on the teachings of Shirdi Sai Baba and Indian philosophy.

Meanwhile, in a heartening display of communal harmony, members of the Muslim Sewa Samiti in Nagpur showered flower petals on devotees participating in the Shobha Yatra during the Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday.

The event, which highlights the spirit of brotherhood, has been a tradition followed by the Muslim Sewa Samiti since 1993.

A member of the Muslim Sewa Samiti explained the significance of their gesture: "We have been following this tradition since 1993. The message is brotherhood. Hindu brothers also welcomed us with enthusiasm during Milad-ul-Nabi. We celebrate all the festivals together."

Another member echoed the sentiment, emphasising the importance of unity. He said, "Nagpur is the city of brotherhood. Our motive is to promote this brotherhood and peace."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also participated in the Ram Navami celebrations in Nagpur, offering prayers during the festivities. (ANI)

