Etawah (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) Accusing the BJP of dividing the society in the name of religion, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday said the concept of Ram Rajya is meaningless without socialism.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had last month said India does not need socialism, which is the "biggest hypocrisy" of leaders who want to make their people powerful, and instead, it will be run through Ram Rajya.

The SP national general secretary said people are now realising how the society is being divided in the name of religion and Ram Rajya by the BJP.

"Whenever oppression and atrocities have increased in society, the oppressors have faced defeat. When Ravan's injustice and tyranny reached its peak, Lord Ram defeated him," Yadav said while addressing a programme here.

And just like Ravan's tyranny ended at the hands of Lord Ram, who followed the path of truth, this government's dishonesty, injustice, and corruption will also come to an end soon.

"How the society is being divided in the name of religion and Ram Rajya, people are understanding everything. Without socialism the concept of Ram Rajya would be meaningless," Yadav said.

Raising the issues of inflation and unemployment, the SP general secretary alleged that not a single promise has been fulfilled in nine years of BJP government at the Centre.

Farmers are facing immense problems, inflation and unemployment are increasing. Corruption is at its peak and no work gets done without bribes, he claimed.

Those who made false promises will face the wrath of the people, he said.

