Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Noting that the country was witnessing "a golden, historic" moment with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it will become a modern symbol of India's culture, a symbol of eternal hope and national feeling and of the collective strength of crores of citizens.

The Prime Minister, who laid the foundation stone of the temple amid chanting of mantras at a special ceremony, said it should be built with bricks of love, respect and brotherhood there was need to respect the sentiments of all.

Noting that Lord Ram advocated change and modernity, he talked of his government's slogan of "sabka saath, sabka vishawas" and said a self-reliant and self-confident India has be to built through determination and hard work.

In his nearly half-an-hour speech, the Prime Minister recited several couplets about Lord Ram's life and his teachings.

"Shree Ram Temple would be the modern symbol of our culture and I am intentionally using the word 'modern'. It will symbolise our eternal hope. It will epitomise our national feeling. This temple will be the emblem of the collective will power of millions of people. This shrine would inspire hope, devotion and determination in the minds of the future generations," the Prime Minister said.

He said India is witnessing a golden historic moment with the blessings of the mighty Lord Bhaskara (sun) on the banks of the auspicious river Saryu and the process of temple construction will foster national unity.

"Across the length and breadth of India, from Kanyakumari to KsheerBhawani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, from Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath, SametShikhar to ShrawanBelagola, from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, from Amritsar to Patna Sahib, from Andaman to Ajmer, from Lakshadweep to Leh, the entire country is encompassed by and for Lord Ram," he said.

The Prime Minister said a grand temple for Ram Lalla will be constructed in place of tents now.

"The whole country is ecstatic and each heart is illuminated. The entire country is emotional and overwhelmed to be a part of history and witness this long-awaited historic moment. The centuries of wait is getting over today. Crores of Indians, I am sure, are unable to believe that they could be a part of such a momentous occasion in their lifetimes. Time has come when a proper temple can be provided to Lord Ram by moving it from the makeshift tent and canopy, where it was kept for decades. A grand temple will now be built for our Lord Rama. Today, the Ram Janmabhoomi has become free from the centuries-old chain of destruction and resurrection," he said.

The Prime Minister said the ancient texts have said that there has not been a rule-abiding king like Lord Ram and he was entrenched in people's hearts who take inspiration from him.

"Look at the phenomenal powers of Lord Rama. Buildings collapsed, every attempt was made to erase the existence ... but Lord Rama is fully embedded in our hearts. Lord Rama is the foundation of our culture. He is the dignity of India. He personifies dignity. It is with this splendour that the "bhoomi pujan" (ground-breaking) ceremony of the grand temple of Sri Ram has taken place," he said.

The Prime Minister said that just as August 15 is representative of sacrifices by people all across the country towards the freedom struggle, August 5 marks the immense dedication and continuous struggle across generations for the Ram temple.

He recalled the struggle of people over generations and sacrifice and dedication during the movement for the construction of Ram temple.

"Today marks the culmination of that centuries-old penance, sacrifices and resolve. There was sacrifice, dedication and resolve during the movement for the construction of the Ram Temple and that dream is being realized today because of their sacrifices and struggle," he said.

"I, on behalf of the 130 crore people of the country, salute them and bow before them for their sacrifices which have led to the foundation of the Ram Temple. Today, all the powers of the Universe, everybody who was involved in the sacred struggle for the construction of the Ram Temple, are watching this programme. They are all very happy and blessing this occasion," he added.

Recalling the contours of Ram Rajya dreamt by Mahatma Gandhi, he said the teaching of Lord Ram state that motherland is more important than heaven, no one should be poor or unhappy, men and women should be equally happy, farmers and animal keepers should always be happy, the old, children and doctors should always be protected and it is the duty to protect those who seek asylum.

Noting that policy of Lord Ram was that there cannot be love without fear, he said it will be more peaceful and happy as it grows stronger.

He cited a couplet and said Lord Ram speaks and acts according to time, place and situation.

"He teaches us to grow with time, walk with it. He is in favour of change. He is in favour of modernity. With these inspirations, with these ideals, India is moving ahead today."

"Lord Ram has taught us how to follow our duties. He taught us the path of deliberation and realisation by coming out of the opposition. We have to join the shilas of Ram temple with our love and brotherhood. We have to keep in mind that when humanity has followed Lord Ram, there has been the development and when we have gone astray, the doors to destruction have opened. We have to keep in mind everyone's feelings," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled how people from various walks of life including the poor, backwards, dalits, tribals had been instrumental in feats such as the victory of Lord Ram in the battle in Ramayana, Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan, Chatrapati Shivaji establishing swaraj and Mahatma Gandhi leading independence movement.

"Similarly, the construction of Ram Mandir has started with the help and contribution of common citizens," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Lord Ram always stuck to the truth and established social harmony as the cornerstone of his rule.

"He loved his subjects equally but had a special kindness for the poor and the needy. There is no aspect of life where Lord Ram doesn't serve as an inspiration and his impact is visible in several aspects of culture, philosophy, faith and tradition of the country," the Prime Minister said.

He said Lord Ram acted as a guiding light for people through Valmiki Ramayan in ancient times, through Tulsidas, Kabir and Guru Nanak in medieval times and was also present in the bhajans of Mahatma Gandhi as the power source of non-violence and truth.

Lord Buddha is also associated with Lord Ram and the city of Ayodhya has been a center of faith of Jains since centuries, he said.

Referring to different Ramayans written in various languages, the Prime Minister noted that Lord Ram is the common thread of unity in diversity in the country.

Noting that Lord Ram is revered in several countries, he said Ramayan is popular in Indonesia, the country with the maximum Muslim population, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and said that references to Lord Ram are also found in Iran and China and `Ram Kathas' are popular in several countries.

He said that people in all these countries must be feeling happy today with the start of construction of Ram temple.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that the temple will serve as an inspiration for the entire humanity in eras to come and said it is important that the message of Lord Ram, of the temple and India's age-old traditions goes to the entire world.

Keeping this in mind, a Ram circuit is being made in the country, he said and added that the construction of temple will also open up several opportunities across sectors and change the economy of the region.

He recalled the significance of the path of 'maryada' of Lord Ram in the backdrop of the COVID situation.

He said that the current situation demands the maryada to be 'do gaz ki doori - mask hai zaroori' and urged everyone to follow the same.

Earlier, the Prime Minister unveiled plaque of temple and a commemorative postage stamp. He also planted a 'parijat' sapling, considered a divine plant, in the temple premises.

President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present on the occasion.

The special ceremony was conducted by following social distancing norms.

Before bhoomi pujan, the Prime Minister visited Hanuman Garhi temple. (ANI)

