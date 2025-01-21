Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra said that the construction of the Ram temple complex will conclude at the scheduled duration, which has been set for March.

"We carried out a review yesterday. The temple (complex) construction will be concluded on the scheduled date, in March. Ram Darbaar will be set up on the first floor within this duration only. The works for establishing murtis of idols (iconography) will also be completed in this duration," Nripendra Misra told reporters.

He said that the fire post and electrical substation in Bhawan along with the sewage and water treatment plant whose work has been completed will be transferred to the Ram temple trust in the next 15 days.

"We are also planning to transfer the 'Bhawan' (in the Ram temple complex) whose works have been completed to NYAS (Ram Temple trust). This includes a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), Water Treatment Plant (WTP), fire post and electrical sub-station Bhawan. These will be transferred to NYAS in the next 15 days. The operations and maintenance of these Bhawan will be the responsibility of the trust," Misra said.

Apprising the mediapersons about the challenges, Misra said, "Approximately 20 acres of land will be beautified to remain in tune with nature. We are facing challenges to work on Parkota, which is the parikrama marg of the temple."

The influx of pilgrims at the Ram Temple complex and the surrounding temples in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has increased amid the ongoing celebrations for the Mahakumbh being held in Prayagraj, with devotees clicking selfies at the Mahakumbh selfie point with the cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

On Tuesday morning, devotees in huge numbers flocked to Hanuman Garhi temple and the Mahakumbh selfie point, which has become the centre of attraction, set up next to the Ram temple.

A devotee says, " We are going to the Maha Kumbh Mela, before that we visited Ayodhya and we are feeling amazing. This selfie point is of Mahakumbh..."

The devotees are also visiting the Ram temple complex to offer prayers even though it remains blanketed with a dense layer of fog due to the cold weather.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature forecasted in Ayodhya is 10 degrees Celsius.

Despite the chilly weather and fog conditions, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday to take a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh.

As per the data of the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 1.597 million devotees took a dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the ninth day of the Mahakumbh.

As of January 20, over 88.1 million have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati.

On Tuesday morning, a dense layer of fog engulfed the Prayagraj city with inclement weather conditions in the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Prayagraj for today is 11 degrees Celsius with a forecast of fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later in the day.

Amidst the dense fog in the morning, flight operations were normal at the Prayagraj airport. Thousands of people gathered on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Earlier in December, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation already made arrangements for the devotees, setting up shelter places and ensuring the availability of drinking water. The shelter places set up by the Ayodhya Nagar Nigam will provide devotees relief from the cold weather.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi had said that the devotees were expected to visit Ayodhya to get a glimpse of the Saryu River and Ram Lala after enjoying the Kumbh. "According to mythological belief with regards to Mahakumbh, people who take a bath in Prayag usually try to visit Saryu to bathe in it and to get a glimpse of Ram Lala," he said.

Mahakumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. The next key 'snan' dates are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees. The Mahakumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. (ANI)

