Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) PMK founder-president Dr S Ramadoss on Thursday refuted his son Anbumani's charge that the ruling DMK was responsible for the confusion in his party.

While accusing the ruling dispensation of "deceiving" the Vanniyar community on the reservation issue, Anbumani Ramadoss, a former Union Minister, had on June 16 alleged at a meeting of party cadres that the DMK was attempting to weaken and create confusion in the PMK.

Also Read | Kannur Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself Following Moral Policing by SDPI Activists in Kerala, 3 Arrested.

“It's a blatant lie,” the senior Ramadoss said when reporters sought his comments on his son Anbumani's allegation that DMK was responsible for the chaos in the PMK.

Asked about the series of meetings Anbumani has been holding with PMK cadres since a difference of opinion emerged between him and his father over leadership in the party, recently, Ramadoss replied, “Each one is doing his duty.”

Also Read | Thane Road Accident: 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Accident Involving Car and Truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra.

On Anbumani's speech at a recent meeting of party cadres that he felt apologetic for the differences that cropped up between him and his father, the senior Ramadoss sang a few words of a Tamil song: 'Poga poga theriyum', which meant that a clear picture would emerge with the passage of time.

Meanwhile, two senior PMK legislators G K Mani and S Arul were admitted to different hospitals on complaints of uneasiness. As a result they had to skip Anbumani's meeting in Salem today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)