New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has been trying repeatedly to increase the level beyond which environmental clearances for building and construction projects are needed, and hoped that the courts will reject such attempts once and for all.

In a post on X, former environment minister Ramesh said the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has been trying repeatedly to increase the level beyond which environmental clearances for building and construction projects are needed.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Days Before Wedding, Man Dies in Sleep After Having Dinner With Family in Madhya Pradesh; Victim Died of Silent Heart Attack, Say Doctors.

This level is presently at 20,000 square meters, he pointed out.

"In March 2024, such a move had been quashed by the Kerala High Court. Earlier in Dec 2017, it had been rejected by the National Green Tribunal and in November 2018, the Delhi High Court had stayed it," he said.

Also Read | Punjabi Made Mandatory Main Subject in All Schools of Punjab; State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Says 'It Is Symbol of Our Rich Cultural Heritage'.

On February 24, 2025, the Supreme Court too stayed the implementation of this notification and issued a notice to the ministry returnable on March 28, 2025, Ramesh said.

"Hopefully, it will be rejected once and for all," he said. PTIK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)