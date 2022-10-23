Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): The 'janmbhoomi' of Lord Rama is all set to witness the grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Deepawali.

The Deepotsav, which is setting a new benchmark of records, will see Ayodhya adorned with countless indigenous and exotic flowers.

Every intersection of Ayodhya is embellished with rangolis made of flowers to make the Deepotsav 2022 more magnificent.

The bank of river Yamuna has been beautifully decorated with earthen lamps set in a pattern that await their lighting as soon as the Sunsets.

Here, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman, followed by an inspection of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

The security in Ayodhya has beefed up ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The Yogi Adityanath government through the organisation of 'Deepotsava' will promote not only the state's spiritual and religious significance but also the 'Dhobia', and 'Faruwahi' dance artists.

"The artistes of 'Braj' in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language and unique characteristics of the land of Rama-Krishna," an official statement read.

The banks of river Sarayu await to be lit up with lakhs of earthen lamps on the occasion of 'Deepotsav'.

This year, out of 16 chariots 11 chariots are being prepared by the Information Department and 5 will be digital, which will be taken out on open trucks by the Department of Tourism. It will be based on scenes from the Ramayana era, in which the model of Ram temple and the model of development of 2047 Ayodhya will be presented.

To depict the Ram Janmabhoomi Model, Kashi Corridor, Vision 2047, 1090 and the journey from the birth of Lord Rama to the coronation, as many as 16 tableaux are scheduled to be taken out this year.

The centre of attraction in the Deepotsav will be a tableau giving social messages based on Ramayana-era education. Artists will ride on 16 chariots bringing alive the scenes of the Ramayana era through their art. Apart from this, various dancers from all over the country will perform and dance around the chariots.

Ahead of the festival celebrations' commencement, various artists were seen arriving here as a part of the planned Tableau.

Artists were accentuated in their complete attire and make-up that gave them a more real-like appearance.

The tableau procession will start from Saket Mahavidyalay today and reach the Naya Ghat intersection while traveling to the city.

The festival has raised expectations with real-looking experiences that will be embraced with the presence of the Prime Minister.

Satendra Das, Chief Priest of Ramlala said that a spectral puja will be performed at Ramlala on the arrival of PM Modi.

"The Prime Minister will perform darshan and prayers of Ramlala today. He will also light the diya and will perform the aarti after that. He will also do the 'parikrama' of the temple," said Chief Priest Satendra Das. (ANI)

