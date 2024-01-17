Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Ahead of the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla, more than 500 women participated in the Jal Kalash Yatra from Saryu River To Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Ram Temple ceremony, numerous events including the Jal Kalash Yatra were planned on the second day of the six-day event.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Ahead of the consecration of Lord Shri Ram lalla, women took out 'Jal Kalash Yatra'. More than 500 women participated in it. Wednesday was the second day of the consecration ritual. The whole society joined the function at the invitation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

"The women of Ayodhya metropolis started the yatra in the morning from the banks of Saryu in Shri Ram Nagari. With the flag of Shri Ram flying on their heads, women carrying Maa Saryu water-filled urns danced and cheered to the tune of Lord Ram," it said.

As per the release, the yatra was organized under the coordination of Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and led by his wife Ramalakshmi Tripathi.

"More than 500 women including Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's wife Namrata Pathak, and District Panchayat President Roli Singh participated in the yatra," said the release.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad invited sadhus at Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham for the January 22 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple.

On Wednesday, VHP workers handed the invite to the ceremony to the sadhus sitting in meditation at the Badrinath Dham in the cold.

Notably, several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda are among those who have received the invitation for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Apart from Kohli, world Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni and India's all-time great Sachin Tendulkar have also been invited to the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya commenced on January 16.

General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said Ram temple will be open for darshan for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On January 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to the public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya. (ANI)

