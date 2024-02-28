Assam (Guwahati) [India], February 28 (ANI): In another jolt to the grand old party, the working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Rana Goswami, tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

In a letter to the Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, APCC working President Rana Goswami wrote, "I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committe and as an active member of Indian National Congress."

Earlier on February 14, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that four Congress MLAs have extended their support to the state government.

"Two Congress MLAs Basanta Das and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha have extended their support to the Assam government. Earlier, two Congress MLAs Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed had extended their support to the state. So far, four Congress MLAs have extended their support to the government. In coming days, all opposition MLAs will extend their support to the government," Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (ANI)

