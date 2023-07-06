New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Rao Matadin Yadav Marg in southwest Delhi will remain closed on July 7 and 8 due to maintenance work by Delhi Jal Board (DJB), police said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, police issued a traffic advisory and stated that Rao Matadin Yadav Marg from the roundabout under Rajokri Flyover to Kapashera Chowk will remain closed for two days from Friday due to urgent maintenance and repair work by DJB.

National Highway-48 from Rajokri Border to T-Point Dwarka Link Road (UER-II), Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, Bijwasan-Kapashera Road And Dwarka link road from Samalka T-Point to NH-48 are expected to witness heavy traffic volume due to this repair work, it stated.

The commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the above-mentioned roads for their convenience, it added.

