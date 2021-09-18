Mahoba (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) The police here on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old boy for allegedly raping a minor girl and posting a video of the act online, officials said.

The 15-year-old victim has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Kumar Gautam said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills 2-Year-Old Son By Slitting His Throat With Knife, Flees From Home After Comitting Crime.

On the complaint of the victim's father, the accused was taken into custody and a case registered at Kotwali Nagar police station.

Quoting the victim, Station House Officer (SHO) Balram Singh said the incident took place in August when the arrestee made an obscene video with the victim.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 19,352 New COVID-19 Cases, 143 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

He threatened to post it on social media and raped her several times later, according to the complaint.

"The victim said when she stopped listening to the accused, he made the video viral," the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)