Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress President Kidambi Prameela on Wednesday slammed the state government for the deteriorating law and order situation and said that rapes and murders have become a routine affair.

Prameela suggested that the state government should take preventive measures against crime against women.

Also Read | Muharram 2021 Holiday Date in Different States: From Maharashtra to Chhattisgarh, Know When State Govts Have Declared Muharram Holiday.

"Rapes and murders became a routine in Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government. The Government is a failure in maintaining law and order. Government is doing nothing to prevent crime against women," Prameela said.

"The government should bind over the anti-social elements, vagabonds and their parents too. The parents should be asked that cases be filed on them too in case their children are caught accused. If such responsibility is fixed, they will take care of their children too," she further said.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Lauds Supreme Court’s Decision to Allow Women to Take NDA Exam.

"Government claims that it is distributing money for the needy people. On the other hand, the government is collecting huge amounts of money on various names. Thus the government is cheating the public," she further added.

Earlier in the day, Prameela met the family of the deceased girl Ramyashree in Guntur.

A girl was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Independence Day.

The victim has been identified as N Ramya, a third-year BTech student and her attacker got acquainted over Instagram over six months ago. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)