Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) In a rare catch, security forces on Saturday recovered a Dragunov sniper rifle -- a Soviet-era weapon -- from the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg during a search operation, a defence spokesman said here.

“A search operation was launched today morning based on input regarding presence of weapon cache in the forest area of Marpathri in upper reaches of Gulmarg, Baramulla,” Defence Spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Also Read | Lockdown In Effect In Bengaluru From 9 PM Today Till 5 AM On July 27: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

He said one Dragunov sniper rifle with magazines, 194 AK-47 rounds, 10 rifle grenades, and two IED circuits were recovered during the search operation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)