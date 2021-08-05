Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) The newly-formed Rashtriya Kisan Morcha on Thursday said it is willing to discuss the Centre's three new farm laws without seeking their repeal if the government introduces and parliament passes four amendments to them.

The morcha which claims to be a front of over 100 farmers' organisations said this in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

More than 100 farmers' organisations from 20 provinces across India met in Delhi under the banner of Rashtriya Kisan Morcha on Wednesday to discuss ways to end the impasse between the protesting farmers and the government, its convenor V M Singh said.

There is a standoff between the government and protesting farmers. If the government wants to solve this issue and is willing to talk to the farmers then four amendments should be made to the laws which should then be passed during the current monsoon session of parliament itself, Singh said in the letter to Modi.

If this happens, the Kisan Morcha will be ready to talk to the government without demanding the repealing of the laws, he added.

Singh also requested in the letter that Rs 10 lakh each should be given to the families of those who died during the struggle and criminal cases registered against farmers be withdrawn.

According to Singh, an amendment should be made so that no sponsor can take a loan by mortgaging a farmer's land. The property of the farmer will neither be auctioned nor will there be any liability on it at any cost on contract.

Apart from this, no purchase should be made below the minimum support price and legal provision should be made in this regard. Farmers must also get immediate payment for their produce instead of three working days as mentioned in the law.

