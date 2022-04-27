New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) In line with the government's reform agenda, several presentations including on rationalisation of autonomous bodies and decriminalisation of certain minor offences were listed for a Union Council of Ministers' meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, sources said.

The government holds meetings of Union council of ministers at regular intervals where broader issues related to governance are discussed in great details.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Pulwama.

In these meetings, presentations are made on pre-decided policy subjects, followed by freewheeling discussions on improving overall efficiency of the government.

Five topics selected for the meeting on Wednesday are -- 75 'Amrit Sarovars' in every district, implementation of 2022-23 Budget announcements, rationalisation of autonomous bodies, decriminalisation of offences and capacity building commission, the sources said, citing the agenda of the meeting.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Eagle Evening Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 27.04.2022, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Amrit Sarovar initiative is part of the government's water conservation measures. Under this programme, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', to celebrate the 75th year of the country's independence.

The government has been taking several measures to rationalise autonomous bodies alongwith decriminalising minor offences which are no more relevant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)