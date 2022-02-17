Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday levelled fresh allegations against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and accused him of being involved in an alleged scam related to a slum rehabilitation project at Powai in suburban Mumbai.

Also Read | ‘Absolutely Unwarranted': Supreme Court Expunges Delhi High Court Observation on Make in India, Involving Prime Minister.

Raut claimed he has a "truck load of documents" to prove irregularities in the project and pegged the scam amount between Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched in India at Rs 23,999; First Sale on February 22, 2022.

Two days ago, the Rajya Sabha MP had alleged a Rs 25,000 crore scam in Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT) under the previous BJP government (2014-19).

Raut claimed accused in the MahaIT scam had either fled the country or were in the process of doing so and mentioned the name of one Amol Kale and said he and others will soon be brought to book.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, the Shiv Sena leader targeted Somaiya, a former Member of Parliament from Mumbai, over alleged irregularities in a slum rehabilitation project in Powai.

Raut claimed Perubaug slums, spread across 138 acres, were acquired for redevelopment and there were 433 "bogus" beneficiaries of the project.

The Sena MP alleged said then-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP had cleared the project.

He claimed Rs 25 lakh was taken from each of the bogus beneficiaries, while the original inhabitants of the slums were left in the lurch.

Raut accused Somaiya of being involved in alleged frauds worth Rs 7,500 crore and said Fadnavis may not be aware of "deals" related to them.

"I am meeting the Chief Minister today to apprise him about these issues," he said.

Somaiya was not available for comments on allegations made by the Sena MP.

Meanwhile, Amol Kale, who claims to be a businessman, said on Thursday that allegations levelled against him by Raut were misleading and made for political gains.

In a written statement here, Kale said, “I am a private businessman and vice-president of the Mumbai Cricket Association. All the statements made against me for the last two days are completely misleading and defamatory.”

“I have seen these statements against me on various news channels and social media platforms,” he said.

Kale said he is contemplating legal action in the matter.

“All allegations against me are intended do defame me personally. I will be taking legal action against all these leaders. There is not question of me going abroad,” Kale said.

He denied getting any government contract as part of his business.

“I have not taken any contract or tender or work from the Government of Maharashtra. Full details of my business are mentioned in my income tax returns,” Kale added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)