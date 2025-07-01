Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 1 (ANI): Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravada A Chandrasekhar has been appointed as the Director General of Police-cum-State Police Chief, Kerala. He arrived at the Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to take charge.

Revada has succeeded Shaik Darvesh Saheb who retired on Monday and on Tuesday morning, he assumed took charge as the new Police Chief of Kerala.

At the press conference organised later, he thanked the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan for giving him the opportunity to serve the public of Kerala.

"I have taken charge as the Police Chief of Kerala, and I am thankful to the honourable Chief Minister and the government of Kerala for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of Kerala," he said.

Revada, while highlighting the wonderful work done by the Kerala Police shared that his focus will be anti-drug drive.

He said, "As you all know, Kerala Police is a very professional police force which has been doing a wonderful job. My predecessors and colleagues have done a great job here, and I will continue this trend. The key areas of focus will be the anti-drug drive."

He also spoke about cybercrime and the impact it has on everyone's life. Revada assured that work will be done in this area to protect the citizens.

He also mentioned the "Anti Gunda Squad" (AGS) during the conference. The AGS in Kerala is a specialised police unit focused on combating organised crime and goonda activities.

Revada spoke about his commitment towards maintaining communal harmony by being a very active police force and involving the community in doing the same. He also talked about the behaviour of police towards public and said, "As you are all aware, the Kerala police is a very cordial and well-mannered police force. We will try to improve our soft skills and see that we do the best service to the public, especially the common man." (ANI)

