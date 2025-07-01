New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted all the doctors on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day. PM Modi said the contribution of the doctors in strengthening the country’s healthcare infrastructure was exceptional. In a post on X, the Prime Minister extended best wishes to the medical fraternity and said the doctors have made a mark with their dexterity and diligence.

"Best wishes to all hardworking doctors on #DoctorsDay. Our doctors have made a mark for their dexterity and diligence. Equally notable is their spirit of compassion. They are truly protectors of health and pillars of humanity. Their contribution in strengthening India's healthcare infrastructure is indeed exceptional."

July 1 is observed as National Doctor’s Day to commemorate Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor who also served as the West Bengal Chief Minister, and whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day. Dr Roy was in 1961 awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to medicine and public service. This day, established in 1991 by the Government of India to honour him, is also dedicated to honouring the tireless dedication, compassion, and relentless efforts of its medical professionals.

Acknowledging the role that the doctors play, PM Modi referred to their contribution in his 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. He said that on the 1st of July, the country honours two very important professions -- Doctors and Chartered Accountants (CAs). "Both of these are such pillars of society, which make our lives better. Doctors are the protectors of our health, and the CAs are the guides of economic life," the PM said.

Last year, PM Modi had said the government was fully committed to improving the healthcare infrastructure in India and also ensuring that doctors get their deserved respect. Union Health Minister J.P.Nadda also extended his wishes on the day. He said," On National Doctor’s Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all doctors for their selfless service to humanity. Their round-the-clock dedication brings hope and saves countless lives every single day. In every health emergency, you have stood tall at the frontlines, driven by compassion and an unshakable sense of duty. Your care, courage and sacrifice make you the true heroes of our society." He also expressed his gratitude not just to doctors, but to all healthcare workers, "whose relentless efforts are paving the way towards a Swasth Bharat".

