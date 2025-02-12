Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said it will soon issue Rs 50 denomination banknotes bearing the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Malhotra assumed office in December 2024 replacing Shaktikanta Das who demitted office after completion of his extended term.

"The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 50 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series," the RBI said in a statement.

All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 50 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.

