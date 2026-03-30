New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks regarding political alliances in Kerala, asserting that the people of the state are well aware of the ground reality.

"Entire Kerala knows the alliance is between whom. No matter what the PM says, everyone knows the truth," she told reporters.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC: Complete Your Profile by March 31 To Avoid Rejection.

The Congress leader also raised concerns over the ongoing West Asia conflict, urging the government to discuss it in Parliament.

"We are demanding a debate on the West Asia conflict, because the entire country is in trouble. Prices of gas cylinders have increased, and the challenges are rising," she stated.

Also Read | Pune Weather Forecast and Update: Unseasonal Rain, Thunderstorms Hit City and Parts of Maharashtra; IMD Issues Hailstorm Warning.

"It is not right to do politics on a topic like war, but we do want solutions to the increasing challenges. That is why we are seeking a debate. The government should clearly state its preparedness so that we can work together on future strategies," she said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his road show in Thrissur, Kerala, "memorable".

He launched an all-out attack against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of "looting" the state for decades by allegedly sharing the spoils.

Addressing a public rally in Palakkad, PM Modi said, "The LDF and UDF have looted Kerala for decades by sharing the spoils; there has been an understanding between them that for some years the LDF will run the government and fill their pockets, then after a few years the UDF will loot. Our Kerala has gotten entangled in this alliance of theirs. These days, the communists and Congress have joined hands to start a new propaganda, where the Communists say that Congress is the B team of the BJP, and Congress says that the Communists are the B team of the BJP".

"They too have now accepted that in this Kerala election, if there is any one team--the 'A' team--it is only the BJP," he added.

With both Congress and the CPI(M) calling each other the BJP's "B-team", the Prime Minister said, "Today, the truth about who is whose B-team in the upcoming elections needs to be revealed to the people of Kerala. They are in an alliance with each other across the country. Look at Bihar, look at Jharkhand, look at Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Assam. They are together in the INDI alliance; even in Tamil Nadu, they are in alliance. But here in Kerala, the Congress and the Left parties are abusing each other. That's why you should be careful about both of them," said the Prime Minister.

The polling for Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)