Did Nirmala Sitharaman Promote a High-Return Investment Scheme Online? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI Video

New Delhi, March 30: A video circulating on social media claims that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is endorsing an investment platform promising returns of INR 25 lakh within a month and daily earnings of INR 80,000 from an initial investment of INR 22,000.

The claim has been investigated and debunked by the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit (PIB Fact Check). According to official clarification, the viral video is fake and has been digitally manipulated using AI-based tools. Authorities confirmed that neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has endorsed, promoted, or associated with any such investment scheme. India Has Only 5 Days of Strategic Oil Reserves? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim.

Fake Video Falsely Shows Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsing Investment Scheme

🚨 Beware of Online Investment SCAMS! A video circulating on social media falsely shows Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an investment platform and claiming returns of ₹25 lakh in one month and ₹80,000 in a single day on an initial investment of ₹22,000.… pic.twitter.com/8l2uIHF4Or — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 30, 2026

Officials warned that such misleading content is part of a growing trend of online financial scams that use deepfake technology and edited visuals to appear credible. By misusing the likeness of well-known public figures, fraudsters attempt to gain the trust of unsuspecting users and lure them into fraudulent investment platforms. Did You Receive an SMS About India Post Package Delivery Failure? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

PIB Fact Check has urged citizens to remain cautious and not fall for unrealistic promises of high and quick returns. Users are advised to verify any such claims through official government websites or trusted sources before making financial decisions. Clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal and banking details can lead to serious financial loss and identity theft.

The government has also encouraged people to actively report such misleading content to curb the spread of misinformation. Complaints can be sent via WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or through email at factcheck@pib.gov.in.

With the increasing use of artificial intelligence in creating convincing fake videos, digital awareness and verification have become more important than ever. Authorities continue to emphasize that if an investment offer sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video shows Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an investment scheme promising high returns. Conclusion : Press Information Bureau Fact Check found the video is fake and AI-manipulated; no such scheme is endorsed by the government. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).