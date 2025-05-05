New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected an application filed by IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Uber Moto. The plea challenged a YouTube advertisement featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Travis Head, alleging it was disparaging to RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sought an interim injunction against an Uber Moto advertisement titled "Ride like a Hyderabaddie ft. Travis Head," alleging that it was disparaging to the team.

According to RCB's plea, the ad features Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Travis Head running toward Bengaluru's cricket stadium, where he defaces signage displaying "Bengaluru Vs Hyderabad." Using spray paint, Head modifies the text to read "Royally Challenged Bengaluru," a phrase RCB claims undermines its brand identity.

The Court ruled that the advertisement, being related to the game of cricket--a sport rooted in sportsmanship--did not warrant judicial interference at this stage. It further noted that any intervention at this point would be akin to granting the plaintiff unrealistic assurances. Consequently, the application was dismissed.

On April 17, counsel representing RCB argued that Uber Moto's ad crossed the line from parody to commercial disparagement, using a modified version of RCB's trademark to mock the team. She stressed the emotional and commercial value of IPL franchises, stating that the ad tarnished RCB's brand.

Uber's counsel defended the campaign as humorous and relevant, arguing that "Royally Challenged" was a playful nod to RCB's prospects in the upcoming May 13 match. He denied any exclusive Uber-Sunrisers Hyderabad partnership, claiming the ad was provocative at best, not disparaging. After two hours of arguments, the Court had kept reserved its decision on whether to halt the campaign while the case proceeds. (ANI)

