Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 19 (ANI): The real situation in Kerala is alarming and it is a cause of worry, said Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday while commenting on Pala Bishop's remarks over 'love Jihad' and 'Narcotic Jihad'.

Lashing out at the Kerala government for not maintain a proper stance on the situation, he said, "Meeting the Bishop and telling something is not enough. If the govt had all this information with them, they should have taken the necessary action. I don't know whether the Home Ministry of the government of Kerala has the information which the CPM has described in their RT note. Government should take action and should hand over the information which they have to the Government of India so that they can take the required action."

"Congress is taking double-stand; on one hand they are saying that the bishop is implementing RSS agenda, on the other hand, they meet the bishop and say that we should sit together and discuss about it," he added while saying that they should have handled the situation more maturely.

"Earlier, many people had expressed the view that there is a Kerala connection in terror incidents across and outside the country," he said.

Further, he alleged that the CPM wants to appease the 'jihadi elements' because 'they helped them win elections'.

Muraleedharan said yesterday that attempts are being made to make the reference of Bishop Pala is offensive to a community.

"It is trying to tie the Muslim community into controversy for political gain. The voice must come from within the Muslim community itself against the communal forces," he said.

Muraleedharan's statement came following the controversial remarks of Pala Bishop on Love Jihad and Narcotic Jihad on September 9 while addressing devotees at a church.

The Bishop had alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims. Further, he commented that terrorists have no religion, but they are dressed in the mantle of religion. (ANI)

