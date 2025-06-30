New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Rear Admiral V Ganapathy, an accomplished flag officer of the Indian Navy, has assumed the command of the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Pune, officials on Monday said.

The prestigious institution comes under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

"Rear Admiral V Ganapathy, an accomplished Flag Officer of the Indian Navy, has assumed the command of the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Pune," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Rear Admiral Ganapathy has during his illustrious naval career held several key operational, staff and instructional appointments, demonstrating a rare blend of operational insight, institutional leadership and future-oriented thinking, the ministry said.

He is an alumnus of the College of Defence Management, the National Defence College and the Defence Services Staff College.

"Rear Admiral Ganapathy's appointment as commandant comes at a transformative time when the armed forces are undergoing rapid technological evolution and institutional integration under the ethos of jointness," it said.

As the head of India's premier tri-services technical training institution, he now helms the mission of preparing mid-career officers from the Army, Navy and the Air Force and friendly nations in cutting-edge military technologies, the ministry said.

"His leadership is poised to further strengthen MILIT's role as a hub of excellence in joint technical education, with a renewed emphasis on niche and emerging domains that are reshaping modern warfare," it added.

