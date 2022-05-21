Ranchi, May 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais urged the union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan to reconsider the decision of implementing a common university entrance test (CUET) from the academic session of 2022-23, officials said on Saturday.

In a letter, Governor drew the attention of the union minister to problems and difficulties being faced in implementing the CUET.

“Looking at the problems, it does not seem possible to follow and implement CUET for under-graduate program in the state universities from the current session. So, reconsider the decision,” he said.

The Governor said that a letter was received from the Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) asking for implementation of CUET from the academic session 2022-23 for admission in undergraduate in various universities of Jharkhand.

Accordingly, all of the state vice chancellors as well as the higher education department were directed to follow the above guidelines of the UGC, a Raj Bhawan release said.

Then, the governor received information regarding the difficulties being faced by various universities of the state in implementing CUET for enrollment of students in graduation from the academic session 2022-23, the release said.

“The universities said that socio-economic background is not good of most of the students. The students from tribal and backward communities are not in a position to afford the application fee for CUET, which is approximately 500-600. This may increase the number of drop out cases,” the release said.

The last date to apply for CUET exam is May 22, 2022, but still there is no clarity about the exam syllabus and exam pattern, the release said.

