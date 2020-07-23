Ahmedabad, Jul 23 (PTI) With a highest single-day spike of 1,078 cases, the coronavirus case count in Gujarat crossed 52,000 on Thursday, the state health department said.

While the number of cases reached 52,563, death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 2,257 with 28 patients dying since Wednesday evening, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Close to 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours, Tally Nears 3.5 Lakh-Mark.

718 persons were discharged from hospitals in the state during this period, taking the total of recovered coronavirus patients to 37,958.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,563, new cases 1,078, deaths 2,257, discharged 37,958, active cases 12,348 and people tested so far 5,92,123.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 2,436 COVID-19 Positive Cases And 34 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)