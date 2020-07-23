Mumbai, July 23: Close to 10,000 cases were reported by Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the overall tally near 3.5 lakh mark. The state, worst-affected in India, has witnessed sprawling number of infections in tier II and III cities. Although the graph has flattened in Mumbai, the case count continues to soar in Pune, Thane and other cities. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 45,720 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,129 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 12 Lakh-Mark.

"9895 new COVID-19 positive cases and 298 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of positive cases now stand at 3,47,502 including 1,36,980 active cases, 1,94,253 discharged cases and 12,854 deaths," said a statement issued by the State Health Department.

Mumbai, the state capital, reported 1,257 new coronavirus infections today. The city tally rose to 1,05,829. The period of last 24 hours also witnessed 55 deaths.

Update by ANI

Pune, on the other hand, recorded more than 3,000 cases in the same period. 62 fatalities were also recorded in the city, taking the toll to 1,504. The case count surged to 59,634.

Out of the 3,218 new infections recorded in Pune, 1,625 were reported from areas falling under the Pune municipal limits, whereas, 1,189 infections were confirmed in areas under the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Another 404 cases were reported from Pune rural and cantonment areas.

With the highest caseload across the nation, Maharashtra government is yet to lift the COVID-19 curbs in several parts of the state. In satellite towns of Thane and Navi Mumbai, containment zones were increased after the pace of infections was found to be faster than Mumbai.

