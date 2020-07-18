Raipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh witnessed its highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 243 people testing positive, taking the state's count to 5,246, an official said.

A total of 146 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 3,658, he added.

Of the fresh cases, 64 were from Bilaspur, 45 from Kanker, 25 from Raipur, 18 each from Bijapur and Durg, 11 each from Bastar and Janjgir-Champa, seven each from Narayanpur and Raigarh, six from Koriya, four each from Sukma and Surguja and three each from Bemetara, Kabirdham, Kondagaon and Dantewada, he said.

"Two cases each were from Dhamtari, Balodabazar and Jashpur, while one case each came from Rajnandgaon, Korba and Balrampur. Two persons who arrived in Chhattisgarh from other states have also tested positive. It is the first time the state has reported such a huge rise," the official said.

"Twenty-three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are among the new cases detected in Kanker district. They were kept in quarantine centres in the district after they resumed duty on return from their native states. The overall count of infections in the BSF is now 161 in the state, of which 74 have recovered," said a BSF official.

Eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are among new cases in Bijapur district, an official said.

With 1,127 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, followed by Rajnandgaon (437), Bilaspur (431), Korba (350), Janjgir-Champa (335), Durg (307), Balodabazar (303), Jashpur (204), Balrampur (165), Raigarh (163), Surguja (151), Narayanpur (140), Kanker (137), Kabirdham (136), Mungeli (135) and Bemetara (103), he said.

Raipur district has recorded over 900 cases in the last one month alone.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: total cases 5,246, new cases 243, deaths 24, discharged 3,658, active cases 1,564, people tested so far 2,38,890.

