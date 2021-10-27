New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday led the "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" campaign at Delhi Gate traffic junction to sensitise people to switch their vehicle engine off at red traffic signals to reduce pollution, an official statement said.

Motivating Delhiites to participate in the campaign, Hussain said that the people must encourage their friends and acquaintances to play their part in reducing the pollution in Delhi by switching off their car engines while waiting at traffic signals.

Hussain gave a call to the drivers to turn their vehicles off at the Delhi Gate red light by giving them roses.

During the campaign, civil defence volunteers distributed pamphlets containing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to the citizens in which he has urged commuters to turn off their vehicles when the signal in red.

"If every Delhiite responsibly contributes in the campaign, then vehicular pollution in Delhi can be reduced by 15 to 20 per cent. The Delhi government has taken several steps to curb air pollution in the city such as bringing the tree transplantation policy, installation of advanced smog tower, anti-dust pollution campaign.

"It is the first state government to come up with a solution to stubble burning by using bio decomposers," Hussain said in a statement.

The Delhi government had on October 18 launched "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" initiative with an aim to cut down on vehicular emissions.

The campaign will continue for a month till November 18.

A total of 2,500 civil defence volunteers have been deployed in two shifts of 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm across 100 traffic junctions in the city for the campaign.

