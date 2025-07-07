New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday met Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya and requested him to allow the state to host the Khelo India Games 2026.

Reddy also sought the Centre's consideration for hosting national and international sporting events in the southern state.

He requested that at least two events of the 2036 Olympics Games, for which India has made a bid, be allocated to Telangana.

During the meeting at Mandaviya's official residence, Reddy sought fare concessions for players participating in national-level sports competitions, according to an official statement.

The chief minister also demanded funds for development of sports infrastructure, training of athletes, selection of sports experts and other programmes under the Khelo India scheme.

Reddy specifically requested an allocation of Rs 100 crore for construction of a synthetic athletic track in Bhuvanagiri, a multipurpose indoor stadium and swimming pool in Rayagada.

He also requested a synthetic athletic track at Palamuru University in Mahabubnagar, a multipurpose hall at Satavahana University in Karimnagar, an archery range in Hakimpet, Hyderabad, a synthetic hockey field, a squash court at LB Stadium, natural football field development, synthetic track, renovation of the hockey ground in Gachibowli, and a synthetic athletic track at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda.

