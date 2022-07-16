Panaji, Jul 16 (PTI) Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai has said liquor rates in the coastal state must be brought down as they are currently higher than prices in Delhi.

Speaking on the budget in the Assembly last week, he said the BJP-led government here may be proud of its excise collection due to higher rates but this had also reduced alcohol sales in the state.

He said Goa is known as a wedding destination but people coming here for such events were bringing liquor from their own states rather than buying it here.

"The rates of liquor in Delhi and neighbouring Maharashtra have been reduced by the state governments there," he told the House.

When Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took a swipe at him for knowing liquor rates in details of some states, the GFP chief hit back saying he knew as he drinks alcohol.

"It is not illegal to drink," Sardesai retorted, adding that the state government must note differences in rates so that Goa does not feel the pinch.

"Those who are drinking from your side may not feel it because you are not buying it from your pocket," the Fatorda MLA said taunting the ruling party.

