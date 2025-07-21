New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Monday clarified that references to the regional resistance movements have not been dropped from the new class 8 Social Science textbook.

The clarification came following news reports claiming that the class 8 Social Science textbook, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond", has removed references to the regional resistance movements.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 62-Year-Old Man Sexually Abuses 2 Teen Girls, Rapes Woman on Pretext of Giving Jobs; Arrested.

"It is clarified that the said textbook happens to be the first volume of this textbook. The second volume is in final stages of development and is expected to be released in Sept-Oct 2025," the NCERT said in a statement.

"Topics relating to the regional resistance movements and armed uprisings such as the Paika rebellion and Khurda uprising of Odisha, the Kuka movement or rebellion of the Sikhs in Punjab, etc., will be handled in this volume," it said.

Also Read | 'Drishyam'-Style Murder Rocks Mumbai: Woman Murders Husband With Lover's Help, Buries Body Under House Floor in Nala Sopara.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)