New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The relative of an alleged Pak-ISI-trained terrorist, arrested by the Delhi Police along with five other men on September 14 here, has surrendered at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad district, officials said on Saturday.

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell has been sent to Lucknow to formally arrest Humaid-ur-Rehman, the uncle of the alleged terrorist, who surrendered at Kareli police station in Allahabad on Friday night.

A senior Delhi Police officer on Saturday said, "Humaid-Ur-Rehman surrendered at Kareli police station on Friday night. A team of Special Cell has been sent to Lucknow to formally arrest him after taking transit remand."

The Delhi Police Special Cell had on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists, who were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela, officials had said.

The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias 'Sameer', Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested following raids in Delhi and parts of UP, police had said.

A lookout notice was also issued against Rehman (48), after the two Pak-trained terrorists -- Osama and Qamar -- revealed that it was Rehman who arranged their transportation to Pakistan and radicalized them to be part of the terror module.

Among the arrested, Osama and Qamar, worked under the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police had said.

They were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for placing IEDs, police had said.

Qamar allegedly got in touch with Humaid-Ur-Rehman for business-related work a few years ago and eventually got radicalized by him, they had said.

Police had said that Humaid-ur-Rehman was the primary link through which both Osama and Qamar came in touch with the terror operatives. He arranged for their transportation and helped them in reaching Pakistan.

Police said the accused men, Qamar, Humaid-ur-Rehman and Osama, preferred meeting physically and avoided contacting each other on mobile phones. Even when they sent messages on WhatsApp, they ensured that they deleted their conversation immediately.

Interrogation revealed that Osama had left for Muscat on April 22 by Salaam Air flight from Lucknow and after reaching there, he met Qamar, who had also come from India to join the training, the senior police officer had said.

From Muscat, the duo were then taken via boats and ship to Jioni town near Gwadar port, Pakistan, from where they were taken to a farm house in Thatta in Pakistan, he had said.

"They lived with three Pakistani nationals in the farm house. Two of them -- Jabbar and Hamza gave them training, who they claimed were from the Pakistani army as they wore military uniforms," the officer had said.

"The two men were given 15 days training in making bombs, IEDs and committing arson with the help of items of daily use. They were also trained in handling and using firearms and AK-47," he had said.

