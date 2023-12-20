New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): A ten-member delegation led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged delay in the release of MGNREGA funds to the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the West Bengal CM said PM Modi informed her that the decision would be taken after a two-member central delegation team meets officials of the state government.

"A ten-member delegation, including our MPs, met the PM today. I urged the PM to release the funds due to the state. He said there will be joint meetings between officials from Centre and West Bengal on this," she said.

She added that a memorandum of the copy would soon be sent.

"We are not getting the money for the poor under the 100-day work scheme. It is mandatory, under the Constitution that this money be given. During the rains that wreaked havoc in 22-23, our state did not get any money under the 100-day work scheme. Money for the extra days of work, PM Awas Yojana scheme has been stopped, the rural development scheme has stopped, Health Mission scheme has also been put on hold. We are not getting money for the Finance Commission either," she said.

The CM added that 155 central teams have already visited Bengal.

"Whatever clarification was required was already given. Earlier, too, I met the PM thrice. Till now we have got nothing. The PM said there will be joint meetings between officers from the Centre and our government before any decision is taken in this regard. In a federal structure, both the state and Centre have a share of (public funds). We are not getting our share for the welfare of the poor," she added.

Earlier, on Sunday, the West Bengal CM targeted the BJP-led Centre over the non-payment of the state's MGNREGA dues, saying "either release the funds or vacate (PM's) office".

She claimed that the Centre owes Rs 1.16 lakh crore to West Bengal.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has been protesting against the central government, alleging a delay in fund allocation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other social security schemes for the state.

However, the Ministry of Rural Development stated that the release of funds for West Bengal was stopped from March 9, 2022, in accordance with Section 27 of MGNREGA because of the state's non-compliance with the directives of the central government. (ANI)

