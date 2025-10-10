Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, on Friday offered prayers at the Badrinath Dham in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

Badarinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 divya desams incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath town is also the part of Panch Badri temples including Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri, along with Badrinath temple.

Also Read | TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: Supreme Court to Hear Today Plea for Independent Probe Into Karur Stampede.

According to Hindu Tradition, Badarinath often called as Badari Vishal, was re-established by Adi Shri Shankaracharaya to revieve the lost prestige of Hinduism and to unite nation in one bond.

Earlier on September 24, the Ambani family's Navratri celebrations commenced with the aarti of Goddess Durga which was performed by Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Merchant, Radhika Merchant, and other family members of the Ambani family.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Notification Issued for 1st Phase, Nominations for 121 Constituencies Can Be Filed Till October 17.

The celebrations were filled with heartfelt displays of devotion, tradition, and togetherness. The Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson, Nita Ambani, offered a soulful ode to the goddess Durga with her special performance, soaked in faith and festivity.

From the sacred rhythm of the aarti to the joyful beats of garba and the beautifully handcrafted decor, every element in the Ambani's Navratri celebrations honoured the Goddess. They showcased the craftsmanship of skilled artisans from Gujarat.

Following the prayers, the celebratory atmosphere came alive with the energetic beats of garba, where family members and guests joined in traditional dance, adding vibrancy to the occasion.

The intricately designed decor was another highlight of the Navratri celebrations at the Ambani family. The decor featured beautifully handcrafted elements by skilled artisans from Gujarat.

Nita Ambani mesmerised everyone with her soulful performance dedicated to the Goddess. She was joined by several background dancers, exuding a spirit of Navratri while leaving a memorable impression on the attendees.

The Ambanis' celebration of Navratri not only emphasised their faith in Goddess Durga but also underscored the importance of family, unity, and cultural preservation. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani also performed Garba during the Navratri celebrations.

The Ambani family's Navratri celebrations stood as a heartfelt tribute to devotion, culture, and togetherness, while highlighting India's rich artisanal heritage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)