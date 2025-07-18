New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) India's most valuable company Reliance Industries on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 26,994 crore for the April-June quarter, reflecting a growth of 78.3 per cent over the year-ago period, driven by consumer businesses and investment sales.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 26,994 crore, or Rs 19.95 per share, in April-June 2025 compared to Rs 15,138 crore earnings in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

The net profit was also 39 per cent higher quarter-on-quarter when compared to Rs 19,407 crore earnings in the preceding three months ended on March 31.

Revenue from operations was up by 5.26 per cent to Rs 2.48 lakh crore in the first quarter of 2025-26 compared to Rs 2.36 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Other income includes Rs 8,924 crore, being proceeds of profit from the sale of listed investments, the company stated in the filing.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company continued to post an uptick in its consumer businesses -- retail and telecom.

While Jio was helped by a rise in consumer base, the retail business delivered steady performance due to an increase in footfalls at its expanded store network.

The mainstay oil refining and petrochemicals business, called O2C, posted a 1.5 per cent decline Y-o-Y due to a fall in crude oil prices and lower volumes on account of the planned shutdown. Segment revenues were supported by increased domestic placement of transportation fuels through Jio-bp, a company statement said.

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance has begun FY26 with a robust all-around operational and financial performance.

"Consolidated EBITDA for the first quarter of FY26 improved strongly from the year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros. During the quarter, energy markets encountered heightened uncertainty, with sharp fluctuations in crude prices. Our O2C business delivered strong growth, with thrust on domestic demand fulfillment and offering value-added solutions through the Jio-bp network. Performance was supported by improvement in fuel and downstream product margins," Ambani said.

Jio Platforms, the digital services business, posted a 25 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 7,110 crore in the first quarter. Its consumer base rose to 498.1 million at June end from 488.2 million at March end, and average per user revenue (ARPU) increased to Rs 208.8 from Rs 206.2.

Jio Platforms' gross revenue climbed 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 41,054 crore in Q1 FY26, according to the earnings statement released by parent Reliance Industries. Reliance Industries noted that Jio has scaled newer heights during the quarter, including crossing 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home connections.

"Jio AirFiber is now the largest FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service provider in the world, with a base of 7.4 million subscribers. Our Digital Services business consolidated its market position with a robust financial and operational performance," Ambani said.

Also aiding the business was consumers migrating to its latest offering 5G services and cricket world cup.

"Retail's business … customer base expanded to 358 million, along with significant improvement across operating metrics. We are focusing on strengthening the portfolio of own FMCG brands, which resonate with the tastes of Indian consumers," Ambani said.

Profits from retail business climbed 28.3 per cent to Rs 3,271 crore as store count rose to 19,592 from 19,340 as on March 31.

Gross revenue of Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL) in the first quarter rose by 11.3 per cent to Rs 84,171 crore against Rs 75,615 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

O2C (Oil to Chemicals) EBITDA increased by 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y due to favourable margin on domestic fuel retail, improvements in transportation fuel cracks and PP, PVC delta, the company said.

The growth was partially offset by lower volumes on planned turnaround and decline in polyester chain margins.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)