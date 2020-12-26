New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): In a relief to Delhi-Ghaziabad commuters, National Highway-9 and 24 (NH-9 and NH-24), passing through Gazipur border where farmers have been protesting for a month, were reopened for traffic, announced Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday evening.

It shared the information over social media, asking the commuters to take necessary COVID-19 precautions like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene.

Both the highways were closed for Delhi to Ghaziabad travel due to the ongoing farmers' agitation at the national capital's borders.

The farmers have been protesting for a month at the borders of the national capital against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Several rounds of talks between Centre and farmers' leaders have failed to produce a breakthrough so far. (ANI)

