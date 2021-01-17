Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said the rest of the health workers in the state will get COVID-19 vaccines by January 22.

Speaking to reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, "The anti-COVID vaccination drive in the state started on January 16, and rest of the health workers will get vaccinated by January 22. There should be no rumours regarding vaccination."

He added that the vaccination drive in the state is being done as per the Centre's guidelines, and there will be no change as far as the vaccine shots are concerned.

A total of 20,076 healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle got their first jabs in UP on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

CM Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday visited the Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow and reviewed the vaccination drive where the first doses were administered to Dr Praveen Kumar and staff nurse Geeta Devi. Adityanath also interacted with the hospital staff.

Sehgal also informed that the state conducted only 72 tests in March last year and it has now increased to 18,000 per day.

