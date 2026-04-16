New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday slammed the Centre's proposed move on women's reservation, saying the government should "change the name of 'Mahila Nari Shakti' (women's reservation bill) and introduce the 'BJP Shakti Bill', "this is the BJP Shakti Bill," alleging political motives behind the exercise.

Addressing the media ahead of the special Parliament sitting today, Raut questioned the need to increase the number of seats in Parliament and state assemblies.

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"You will increase approximately 800 seats in the Lok Sabha and 400 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. What is the need? If you want to give 33 per cent reservation to women, then give it based on the current number of 543... We accept it," he said.

He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to redraw constituencies to suit its political interests.

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"If you want to increase the numbers, do delimitation according to your wishes, and play politics according to your wishes, then change the name of 'Mahila Nari Shakti' (women's reservation bill) and introduce the 'BJP Shakti Bill'. This is the BJP Shakti Bill," he added.

Raut also raised questions over the government's numbers in Parliament. "Without 286 to 264 votes, this bill won't pass in the government. At this moment, the government is at 292. At most, it can reach 300. No one should be under the delusion that this bill will pass easily," he said, warning opposition unity would play a key role.

Referring to past legislative precedents, he said, "During the three farm laws, many parties walked out, which helped the government. This time, those who help the government will be enemies of the country."

He reiterated that the opposition, including Shiv Sena (UBT) under Uddhav Thackeray, does not oppose women's reservation. "This bill was already approved in 2023; we supported it then as well. Our opposition is to the arbitrary actions of the BJP under the guise of delimitation," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran echoed similar concerns, stating, "The entire Opposition supports the reservation for women. Now, the government is bringing three bills that are not meant for women's reservation but for delimitation. We are opposing the modus operandi of the delimitation process envisaged in the new bill."

The Centre has convened a three-day special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18 to deliberate on the issue. The government plans to implement women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by amending the 2023 Act and introducing a constitutional amendment to delink delimitation from the 2027 census.

The proposal includes increasing Lok Sabha seats to 850-815 for states and 35 for Union Territories, compared to the current strength of 543. The delimitation exercise, linked to population-based revisions based on the 2011 census, aims to reshape constituencies and legislative representation across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)