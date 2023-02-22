Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan on Tuesday said that Rs 347 crore will be spent for renovating the Southern Railway Zone's Madurai Railway Station.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Madurai MP Venkatesan said, "It is very happy to announce that Madurai Railway Station is being renovated and will complete in three years at a cost of Rs 347 crore with a view to suit the population in 2061."

He said that before the lockdown or pre-pandemic time, the Madurai station was used by 49 thousand passengers per day but today it is used by 42 thousand passengers. In 2061, it is estimated that 1 lakh 60 thousand passengers will use the Madurai station per day and based on that survey, work is underway to expand the railway station.

"Similarly, the accommodation space for passengers is being tripled with the passengers' seating capacity to be increased to 1600 from 460," he added.

The Minister also said that appropriate changes will be made for the benefit of the passengers and Madurai people will definitely declare it as the best railway station. (ANI)

