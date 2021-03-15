Panaji (Goa) [India], March 15 (ANI): Renowned artist and painter from Goa and Padma Bhushan awardee Laxman Pai passed away at his residence in Goa on Sunday. He was 95.

The former principal of the Goa College of Art had several laurels under his name including Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Nehru Award, and Lalit Kala Akademi Award.

Condoling his demise, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned Goan artist Padma Bhushan Shri Laxman Pai. Goa has lost a gem today. We will always remember his immense contribution in the field of art. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

The leader of the Opposition in the Goa assembly Digambar Kamat also expressed grief over Pai's death and said the later painter remained active till his last breath with his mastered art of painting.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of eminent Goan artist of International repute Padma Bhushan Laxman Pai. His passing away will create a big void in the field of art. He remained active till his last breath with his mastered art of painting," he said in a statement.

"The prestigious Vidhyadhiraj Puraskar was conferred to him by Shreemad Vidhyadhiraj Teerth Swamiji of Shree Gokarn Partagali Math. But, due to Covid Pandemic, the same could not be presented to him. He belonged to Pai Fondekar family of Margao. My condolences to his family. May his Aatma attain Sadgati," Kamat added.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik in his tribute to the late artist tweeted, "Saddened to hear the demise of great Indian artist and painter, former principal of the Goa College of Art, Padma Bhushan Laxman Pai ji. May God give strength to his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)