Kohima, Nov 7 (PTI) No incidents of violence were reported as re-election was underway in two polling stations in the Pungro-Kiphire assembly segment in Nagaland on Saturday, officials said.

Bypoll was held in the Pungro-Kiphire seat in the Kiphire district on November 3.

Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said that peaceful polling is being held in 8-Kipongya Ward 'A' in Kiphire town and 11-Singrep village polling stations since 6 am.

The polling will continue till 4 pm, he said.

Fresh elections are being held in the two stations as the Election Commission declared the votes polled on November 3 as void, following disturbance of the peaceful atmosphere, officials said.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of Naga People's Front (NPF) MLA T Torechu.

Kipongya Ward 'A' has 779 electorates while 11-Singrep has 947 voters.

Counting of votes will take place on November 10. PTI

