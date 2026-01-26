New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the national flag at his residence in New Delhi on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Extending the greetings on the occasion, the Defence Minister urged the citizens to take a pledge that India should emerge as Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"On the occasion of Republic Day, I extend heartfelt greetings to all the citizens of the country. I also urge that all Indians should take a pledge that by 2047, India should emerge as Viksit Bharat," Rajnath Singh told reporters.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unfurled the national flag at his official residence in Patna.

Afterwards, CM Nitish arrived at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna to participate in the Republic Day celebrations. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, along with Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, also participated in the celebrations at the venue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his greetings on the 77th Republic Day, urged citizens to renew their commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat'.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to all countrymen on Republic Day. This national festival, symbolising India's pride and honour, should infuse new energy and enthusiasm, strengthening the resolve for Viksit Bharat."

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Today, President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. As the Republic Day celebrations begin in the national capital on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial at the historical India Gate.

Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey. The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

