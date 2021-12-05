New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Intensifying the protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, the resident doctors of several Centre and state-run hospitals in the national capital have decided to boycott routine as well as emergency services from December 6 onwards.

Resident doctors of the RML Hospital had decided to boycott emergency services and OPD service from December 6 due to "repeated delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021".

According to a press release, the FORDA said, "To mark our protest against repeated delays and postponements of the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling, we, the overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation, began our agitation for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling and Admission process, November 27 onwards, in the form of withdrawal from OPD services."

"Following the discussion with various RDA representatives of Delhi, we have decided to escalate our agitation further and withdraw from our all services (routine as well as emergency) in healthcare institutions from December 6," said the press release. (ANI)

