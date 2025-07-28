Jalna, Jul 28 (PTI) The manager of a residential sports school in Maharashtra's Jalna district has been arrested for allegedly molesting girl students at the facility, police said on Monday.

The accused, an employee of the government-run school, has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), an official said.

According to sources, a group of parents submitted a complaint to the collector on Saturday, accusing the manager of inappropriate behaviour with female students at the school.

Following the complaint, a team from the education department conducted an inspection at the school, and several girls made serious allegations against the manager.

The girls, in their statements, alleged that the manager would take them into rooms, which were not under CCTV surveillance, and touch them inappropriately.

One of the girls also claimed that despite the presence of a female coach, the manager insisted on measuring her chest, which left her frightened and uncomfortable.

Block education officer Manoj Kolhe said 10 to 12 girls had complained against the accused.

"We have taken the statements of the girls and registered a case at Kadim Jalna police station," he said, adding that four girls have given a formal statement.

Sub-divisional police officer Anant Kulkarni said Kharat was arrested on Sunday night. He has been remanded to police custody for two days.

