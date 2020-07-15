New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A restaurant owner and his brother have been arrested for organising a social gathering in violation of restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and serving liquor to customers without a license in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said on Wednesday.

Restaurant owner Lavish Khurana along with his brother Kashish Khurana will be produced in a court on Wednesday, they said.

Also Read | India-EU Summit 2020 | India-EU Partnership Can Play Important Role in Economic Reconstruction & Building Human-Centric Globalisation, Says PM Modi: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted by police on Tuesday night at PLAYGUE restaurant, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said 31 people, including seven women, were detained for violating restrictions imposed during the lockdown.

Also Read | Congress Reacts to Sachin Pilot's 'Not Joining BJP' Remark, Asks Him to 'Come Back to Home in Jaipur'.

They were found drinking alcohol, smoking 'hookah' and dancing. Liquor and beer were also served by the restaurant without any license, he said.

According to police, Lavish Khurana along with his brother Kashish Khurana were booked for violations under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Excise Act, Epidemic Disease Act, Disaster Management Act and Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act.

Meanwhile, 29 others who had gathered at the restaurant were booked for assembling at a social gathering and violating the restrictions imposed amid the pandemic. They, however, were released on bail later.

Further investigation is underway.

PTI AMP SRY 07151616 NNNNes and creating tournaments at the competitive level will make a lot of difference," added Aditi.

The India international who also has her own football academy for girls, says running the academy has been a completely new experience for her.

"It is a different kind of role that it is giving me various kinds of experiences off the field now. I am enjoying the journey. It is very different to what I have experienced on the field," said the 27-year old.

"I think every field has its own challenges. We have to agree that like most of the other industries, the Indian football industry is also a predominantly male dominated industry.

"So trying to get into that system, trying to make a contribution and helping in the development of women's football or football in general is challenging, it comes with a lot of obstacles and obviously for me as a player, it's been a complete transition," she elaborated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)