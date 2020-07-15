Jaipur, July 15: Senior Indian National Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday reacted to Sachin Pilot's statement that he will not join Bharatiya Janata Party. Surjewala said that if the Tonk MLA is not with the saffron party then he should immediately return back to home in Jaipur. Ashok Gehlot Continues Tirade Against Sachin Pilot, Says 'Speaking Good English' and 'Being Handsome' Not Enough.

"We've seen Sachin Pilot's statement that he won't join BJP. I'd like to tell him that if you don't want that, then immediately come out of the security cover of BJP's Haryana govt, stop all conversations with them and come back to your home in Jaipur," the senior Congress leader said. Rajasthan Political Crisis: No Need For Floor Test For Now, Says BJP.

ANI Tweet:

Earlier in the day, Pilot told the media that he has no plans to join BJP. A report by NDTV quotes Pilot as saying that he has worked very hard to bring Congress government in Rajasthan and he is still a Congressman.

On Tuesday, Pilot was removed from posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and the PCC President. Along with him, his two loyalist ministers- Ramesh Meena and Vishvendra Singh- were also sacked from the state cabinet. The action was taken after they failed to attend a second CLP meeting.

