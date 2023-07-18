New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The licence of a restaurant where fire-fighters rescued 10 people who got stuck inside the elevator of a building in South Extension here has been suspended by the Delhi Fire Service, officials said on Monday.

The people got trapped inside the elevator around 12.45 am on Sunday while trying to go to the ground floor of the building after coming out from a club on the third floor.

Also Read | Jodhpur Minor Girl Rape: ABVP Stages Protest Against Rajasthan Government.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said it has been brought to the notice that the "means of escape were not available in the restaurant at that time and because of this all occupants were stranded on the first floor, who were later rescued by the DFS team".

"The matter has been examined and it has been decided that fire safety licence (FSC) which was issued on December 14, 2021, is suspended with immediate effect as it appears that certain changes/modification have been done in the premises by which the means of escapes have been compromised.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, Says 'Previous Central Government Was Suffering From Indecision'.

"In view of the above, the department shall review the availability of means of escape and other parameters/conditions of the FSC in the said premises. Therefore, till such time the FSC may please be treated as suspended and operation of the restaurant may not be allowed in the interest of public safety, till the restaurant gets fresh FSC from this department," the order said.

Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg had said they received a call at 5.42 am on Sunday regarding the incident. The fire-fighters broke the glass window on the first floor of the building and rescued the people with the help of ladders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)