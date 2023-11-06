New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has decided to stop the sale of visitor entry passes at the Delhi airport till November 30 amid increased threat perception, according to sources.

Besides, the issuance of temporary airport entry passes and entry of visitors to the terminal building of the Indira Gandhi International Airport has been banned till November 30, they added.

With respect to temporary airport entry passes, there will be relaxation for operational purposes for government functionaries.

According to reports, a separatist group has asked people not to travel on Air India flights on November 19.

